Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.73% from the company’s previous close.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

