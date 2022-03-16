Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

