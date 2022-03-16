City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.30

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.12. City Developments shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 14,299 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.