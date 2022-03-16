Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,856,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.