Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “
NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 236,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.24.
About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
