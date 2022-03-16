Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 236,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

