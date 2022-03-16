Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 32431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.
About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)
Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.
