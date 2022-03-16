CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $8,438.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 133.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011685 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009792 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,773,842 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

