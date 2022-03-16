Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,616.67 ($21.02).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,151 ($14.97) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91). The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,261.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,387.31.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

