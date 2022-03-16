CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $55,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $185.98. 278,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,786. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

