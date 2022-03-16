Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $129.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $79.60 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.