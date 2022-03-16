Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.40.

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.