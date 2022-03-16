Comerica Bank Buys 1,709 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

