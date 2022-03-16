Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 673,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,002 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,830 shares of company stock worth $3,069,826. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

