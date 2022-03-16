Comerica Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,830 shares of company stock worth $3,069,826 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

