Comerica Bank Has $1.22 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

