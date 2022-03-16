Comerica Bank Has $1.22 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,010 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 236,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Bank by 131.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 12.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

