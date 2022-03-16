Comerica Bank Invests $1.33 Million in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $485.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.89.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

