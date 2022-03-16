Comerica Bank Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
