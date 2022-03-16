Comerica Bank Purchases 1,709 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

