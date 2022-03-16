Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of RBB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $485.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

