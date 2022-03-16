Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $137.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

