Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

CTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $742.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

