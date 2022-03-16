Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 1,082.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 4.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 8.80% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $249,000.

EJAN opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

