Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $443,000 in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

