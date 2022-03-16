Compass Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

