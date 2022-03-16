Compass (COMP) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.47 Compass Competitors $2.07 billion $192.26 million 21.87

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Compass Competitors -23.24% -16.43% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 383 1710 2534 80 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 238.46%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than its competitors.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

