Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.36) to GBX 2,100 ($27.31) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,950 ($25.36) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.67.

Get Compass Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 335,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,187. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.