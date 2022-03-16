Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conduent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

