ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

