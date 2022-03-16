Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSIGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 57.35. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

