Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,318 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 192 shares of company stock valued at $16,532. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

