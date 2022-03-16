Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NYSE:CLR opened at $56.74 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

