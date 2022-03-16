Contrasting agilon health (AGL) and Its Peers

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare agilon health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -34.57% -27.34% -12.75%

93.7% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for agilon health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 116 470 613 19 2.44

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 89.37%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 59.26%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares agilon health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -18.46 agilon health Competitors $1.89 billion $85.63 million 14.03

agilon health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

agilon health beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

