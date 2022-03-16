Contrasting VerifyMe (VRME) and The Competition

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VerifyMe to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

This table compares VerifyMe and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 6.21 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.55

VerifyMe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s competitors have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given VerifyMe’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

VerifyMe competitors beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VerifyMe (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

