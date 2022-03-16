Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Insiders have sold 578,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,117 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

