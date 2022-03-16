Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $2,838,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

