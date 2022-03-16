Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.74

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 29892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

