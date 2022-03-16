Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

COUP opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $286.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $18,850,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

