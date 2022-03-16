Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUP. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.59.

Shares of COUP opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $286.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

