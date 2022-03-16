Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.82.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 5,822,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $286.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

