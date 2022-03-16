Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.70

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cowen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cowen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Cowen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

