Craneware plc (CRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50 on April 14th

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,974.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,262.45. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($36.80). The company has a market capitalization of £603.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Craneware alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Craneware from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 2,725 ($35.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.