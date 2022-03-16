Credit Suisse Group Increases Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Price Target to CHF 1,830

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 1,825 to CHF 1,830 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FBOHY remained flat at $$38.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. Forbo has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $41.16.
Forbo Company Profile (Get Rating)
