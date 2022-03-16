Credit Suisse Group Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $18.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of MYTE opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after buying an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

