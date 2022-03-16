Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Down 1.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.30. 551,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 540,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.