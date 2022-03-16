Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

