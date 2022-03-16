Critical Contrast: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zymergen alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zymergen and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential upside of 451.63%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Zymergen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -55.54% -24.92% -13.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 2.57 -$63.77 million ($0.05) -2.27

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.