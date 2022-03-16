Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

