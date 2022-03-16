Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Avista by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth about $605,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $629,299 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

