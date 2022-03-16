Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $251,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 439,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

